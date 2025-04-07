Hungarian ambassador lauds Azerbaijani role in Europe's energy security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. Azerbaijan plays a significant role in ensuring Europe's energy security, the Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tamás Torma said at an event on "Innovative paths to a greener future: Renewable Energy Sources and Emissions Reduction" held at ADA University, Trend reports.

"We see Azerbaijan as a country that plays a significant role in ensuring energy security, not only for Central Europe, but for Europe as a whole. Therefore, we cooperate not only in the field of oil and natural gas, but also together with Georgia, Romania, and Bulgaria, we are developing Europe's largest agreement on “green” energy - ‘green’ energy corridor," the ambassador said.

According to him, in Hungary, the basis for renewable energy sources is the EU climate protection directives, the role of which is to increase energy independence by expanding the use of renewable energy sources. In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the number of solar panel installations in both residential and industrial buildings, making solar energy one of the fastest-growing sectors of European green energy.