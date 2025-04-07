Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on April 7, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 34 currencies grew and 10 decreased in value compared to April 6.

As for CBI, $1 equals 567,209 rials, and one euro is 621,464 rials, while on April 6, one euro was 621,402 rials.

Currency Rial on April 7 Rial on April 6 1 US dollar USD 567,209 567,041 1 British pound GBP 732,395 732,109 1 Swiss franc CHF 658,319 658,509 1 Swedish króna SEK 56,681 56,725 1 Norwegian krone NOK 52,676 52,686 1 Danish krone DKK 83,280 83,441 1 Indian rupee INR 6,633 6,631 1 UAE Dirham AED 154,448 154,402 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,842,756 1,838,232 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 202,326 202,262 100 Japanese yens JPY 385,671 385,872 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 72,958 72,935 1 Omani rial OMR 1,473,278 1,472,841 1 Canadian dollar CAD 398,861 398,650 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 317,377 317,291 1 South African rand ZAR 29,709 29,678 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,930 14,923 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,712 6,718 1 Qatari riyal QAR 155,827 155,780 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,288 43,285 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 343,415 342,584 1 Saudi riyal SAR 151,256 151,211 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,508,535 1,508,088 1 Singapore dollar SGD 421,428 421,286 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 465,740 466,095 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,200 19,194 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 270 270 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 414,386 414,253 1 Libyan dinar LYD 117,314 117,305 1 Chinese yuan CNY 77,900 77,875 100 Thai baht THB 1,652,392 1,652,390 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 127,843 127,805 1,000 South Korean won KRW 388,645 388,145 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 800,013 799,776 1 euro EUR 621,464 621,402 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 111,310 111,534 1 Georgian lari GEL 205,689 205,628 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,243 34,217 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,921 7,917 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 173,169 172,699 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 333,652 333,554 100 Philippine pesos PHP 988,031 987,763 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,063 52,283 1 Turkmen TMT 162,180 162,132 Venezuelan bolívar VES 7,948 8,029

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 775,328 rials and $1 costs 707,641 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 754,210 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 688,366 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.02–1.05 million rials, while one euro is worth about 1.1–1.14 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel