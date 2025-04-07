Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 7

Iran Materials 7 April 2025 10:12 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on April 7, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 34 currencies grew and 10 decreased in value compared to April 6.

As for CBI, $1 equals 567,209 rials, and one euro is 621,464 rials, while on April 6, one euro was 621,402 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 7

Rial on April 6

1 US dollar

USD

567,209

567,041

1 British pound

GBP

732,395

732,109

1 Swiss franc

CHF

658,319

658,509

1 Swedish króna

SEK

56,681

56,725

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

52,676

52,686

1 Danish krone

DKK

83,280

83,441

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,633

6,631

1 UAE Dirham

AED

154,448

154,402

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,842,756

1,838,232

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

202,326

202,262

100 Japanese yens

JPY

385,671

385,872

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

72,958

72,935

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,473,278

1,472,841

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

398,861

398,650

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

317,377

317,291

1 South African rand

ZAR

29,709

29,678

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,930

14,923

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,712

6,718

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

155,827

155,780

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,288

43,285

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

343,415

342,584

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

151,256

151,211

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,508,535

1,508,088

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

421,428

421,286

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

465,740

466,095

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,200

19,194

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

270

270

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

414,386

414,253

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

117,314

117,305

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

77,900

77,875

100 Thai baht

THB

1,652,392

1,652,390

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

127,843

127,805

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

388,645

388,145

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

800,013

799,776

1 euro

EUR

621,464

621,402

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

111,310

111,534

1 Georgian lari

GEL

205,689

205,628

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,243

34,217

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,921

7,917

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

173,169

172,699

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

333,652

333,554

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

988,031

987,763

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,063

52,283

1 Turkmen

TMT

162,180

162,132

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

7,948

8,029

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 775,328 rials and $1 costs 707,641 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 754,210 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 688,366 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.02–1.05 million rials, while one euro is worth about 1.1–1.14 million rials.

