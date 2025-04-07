Azerbaijan furnishes updates on landmine clearance efforts in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7.​ A total of 107 anti-personnel and 13 anti-tank mines and 870 unexploded ordnance (UXO) were found and defused in Azerbaijan's liberated territories from March 21 through April 6, Trend reports via the humanitarian mine clearing operations report of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

The data indicates that an aggregate of 2,009 hectares of territory has undergone the demining process.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action was founded in 1998. It mobilizes the requisite resources to address mine action in alignment with national needs and priorities, coordinates inter-agency efforts for the safe clearance of mines from de-occupied and war-affected regions, continues to conduct research, clears mines from territories, and transfers them to end users, while also communicating Azerbaijan's mine issue to the global community and enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration with international and donor organizations to combat the mine threat.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel