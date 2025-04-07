Iran reassures sides of peaceful nature of its nuclear program - spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7.​ Iran has reassured other parties about the peaceful nature of its nuclear program, said the Spokesperson of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Esmaeil Baghaei, Trend reports.

Speaking today at a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei emphasized that Iran firmly believes this assurance is fully substantiated.

"The International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] has all the necessary tools and resources to investigate and confirm the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program," he said.

Baghaei also noted that to lift the sanctions imposed by the United States and some European countries, an accurate expert investigation and specific discussions are needed.

The spokesperson pointed out that dialogues have been held in various areas regarding cooperation on the nuclear program and the removal of sanctions against Iran.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.

Iran has officially affirmed that its strategy is not to pursue the development of an atomic bomb and that it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.

On March 3, Rafael Grossi, Director-General of the IAEA, mentioned during the IAEA Board of Governors' meeting that Iran has increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity by 93 kilograms, from 182 kilograms to 275 kilograms, compared to the previous quarter. Iran remains the only non-nuclear weapon state to enrich uranium to this level, raising significant concerns.

