North Macedonia to propose creation of Southeast European coordination platform for gas supply (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Given the importance of diversification and energy security for the Western Balkans, North Macedonia will propose exploring the creation of a regional coordination platform for gas supply among Southeast European countries, North Macedonian Minister of Energy, Mining and Minerals Sanja Bozinovska said in an exclusive interview with Trend on the occasion of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council’s meeting in Baku.

“This initiative aims to enhance regional energy security and optimize transportation and supply capacities through better synchronization of infrastructure projects. North Macedonia will advocate for the implementation of projects that enable greater gas utilization, both in electricity production and across industrial and residential sectors,” she said.

The minister noted that North Macedonia recognizes the Southern Gas Corridor as a strategically significant initiative for ensuring energy security, stability, and diversification of natural gas supply in Europe.

“As a country actively expanding its gas infrastructure and integrating with regional and European gas networks, North Macedonia has a clear vision for supporting the continued development of this initiative. Through infrastructure investments, long-term agreements, regional cooperation, and support for the energy transition, the country aims to contribute to the creation of a stable, secure, and sustainable energy market in the interest of both the region and the broader European community,” said Bozinovska.