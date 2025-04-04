North Macedonia has potential to serve as transit route for Azerbaijani gas to other European markets – minister (Exclusive interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. North Macedonia has potential to serve as a transit route for Azerbaijani gas to other European markets, North Macedonian Minister of Energy, Mining and Minerals Sanja Bozinovska said in an exclusive interview with Trend on the occasion of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council’s meeting in Baku.

“North Macedonia views the Southern Gas Corridor as a strategically important project for diversifying natural gas supply, enhancing energy security, and accelerating the transition toward a more sustainable energy system. In this context, North Macedonia is prepared to strengthen cooperation with Azerbaijan and other partners in the Southern Gas Corridor and to take concrete steps to ensure energy stability both at the national and regional levels,” she said.

The minister pointed out that there is a strong commitment in North Macedonia to diversify gas supply sources, with Azerbaijan playing a crucial role as a reliable supplier.

“This is essential for our country, as it not only strengthens energy security and independence but also opens new opportunities for the development of gas infrastructure and increased utilization of natural gas. To achieve these objectives, North Macedonia is actively working on completing the gas interconnection with Greece, a key infrastructure project that will provide access to the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Alexandroupolis and Azerbaijani gas through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP). Simultaneously, efforts are underway to expand the domestic gas distribution network, ensuring broader accessibility and greater efficiency in gas utilization,” noted Bozinovska.

She noted that North Macedonia aspires to become a significant player in the regional energy market and an active partner in initiatives aimed at improving connectivity and securing energy supplies.

“Given its geographical position in the Balkans, North Macedonia has the potential to serve as a transit route for Azerbaijani gas to other European markets. The country is determined to strengthen collaboration with EU and Southeast European partners to secure stable, affordable, and sustainable energy supplies and to participate in future gas network development projects. Although natural gas is a fossil fuel, North Macedonia considers it a transitional energy source that, through the development of cogeneration gas power plants, will contribute to reducing coal dependency in electricity production while increasing the capacity for renewable energy sources,” said the North Macedonian minister.

She announced that at the upcoming Advisory Council meeting on the Southern Gas Corridor, North Macedonia will reaffirm its commitment to becoming a more competitive and stable part of the regional energy market while positioning itself as an active participant in shaping the region’s future energy supply.

“The country will outline concrete positions and initiatives aimed at improving energy connectivity, enhancing the security of natural gas supply, and supporting the green transition process. Discussions will focus on the possibility of securing long-term gas supply agreements with Azerbaijan through the TAP pipeline and alternative routes within the Southern Gas Corridor, as well as ensuring stable and competitive prices. Additionally, the strategic importance of the gas interconnector with Greece will be emphasized, as it will provide access to diverse gas sources, including LNG from Alexandroupolis and Azerbaijani gas from TAP. North Macedonia will reiterate its commitment to completing this project and seek support for its operational implementation,” said the minister.

Bozinovska went on to add that given the importance of diversification and energy security for the Western Balkans, North Macedonia will also propose exploring the creation of a regional coordination platform for gas supply among Southeast European countries.

“This initiative aims to enhance regional energy security and optimize transportation and supply capacities through better synchronization of infrastructure projects. North Macedonia will advocate for the implementation of projects that enable greater gas utilization, both in electricity production and across industrial and residential sectors,” she said.

The minister noted that North Macedonia recognizes the Southern Gas Corridor as a strategically significant initiative for ensuring energy security, stability, and diversification of natural gas supply in Europe.

“As a country actively expanding its gas infrastructure and integrating with regional and European gas networks, North Macedonia has a clear vision for supporting the continued development of this initiative. Through infrastructure investments, long-term agreements, regional cooperation, and support for the energy transition, the country aims to contribute to the creation of a stable, secure, and sustainable energy market in the interest of both the region and the broader European community,” said Bozinovska.

She noted that one of the key ways North Macedonia can contribute to strengthening the Southern Gas Corridor is through investments in national gas infrastructure and interconnectivity with neighboring countries.

“The primary project in this regard is the gas interconnection with Greece, which will enable access to natural gas transported via TAP and LNG terminals in Alexandroupolis. This project will position North Macedonia as an active consumer and a potential distribution hub for Azerbaijani gas and other sources within the Southern Gas Corridor. Additionally, the development of a national gas distribution network to ensure stable supply for industries, households, and the public sector remains a top priority. This will also facilitate the construction of at least two new cogeneration gas power plants and the conversion of an existing oil-fueled power plant into a gas-powered facility,” added the minister.

She noted that North Macedonia is committed to securing long-term gas supply agreements with Azerbaijan, ensuring a reliable and competitively priced energy source.

“During discussions at the meeting in Baku, North Macedonia will emphasize its readiness to cooperate with Azerbaijani partners and explore opportunities for additional gas volumes through the Southern Gas Corridor. While North Macedonia remains strongly committed to the development of renewable energy sources, natural gas continues to be a key transitional energy source. Expanding access to natural gas will help reduce reliance on coal in power generation, which is essential for lowering greenhouse gas emissions and achieving climate targets,” Bozinovska said.

The minister also highlighted that North Macedonia and Azerbaijan have signed a memorandum of cooperation during the COP29 summit in Baku.

“Through bilateral meetings, Azerbaijan has already offered concrete collaboration opportunities that could help North Macedonia position itself as a serious regional center for gas transportation. This has strategic significance for the country’s energy future and will bring benefits to both the economy and citizens. North Macedonia is committed to advancing this initiative and looks forward to support from international partners,” she said.

The minister noted that supply of Azerbaijani natural gas plays a crucial role in transforming North Macedonia’s energy landscape, bringing several significant benefits.

“Firstly, it ensures diversification of energy sources, as North Macedonia currently has limited natural gas supply capacities. Azerbaijani gas, arriving through the Southern Gas Corridor and the gas interconnection with Greece, provides a secure and sustainable alternative, reducing dependence on a single supplier.

Secondly, it guarantees supply stability and security. By joining the Southern Gas Corridor, North Macedonia will secure long-term energy stability. Equally important, this will aid in reducing coal dependency and support the country’s energy transition. We consider natural gas a transitional fuel in the process of phasing out coal as the primary energy source for electricity generation. Both industry and households will benefit from a cleaner energy source, contributing to lower CO₂ emissions and improved air quality. Additionally, this will serve as a stimulus for economic development, as long-term natural gas availability will attract new investments in the industrial and energy sectors. For all these reasons, North Macedonia is highly interested to ensure predictability, price stability, and energy security,” said the minister.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn