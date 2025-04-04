North Macedonia to discuss possibility of securing long-term gas supply agreements with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. North Macedonia's discussions in Baku will focus on the possibility of securing long-term gas supply agreements with Azerbaijan, North Macedonian Minister of Energy, Mining and Minerals Sanja Bozinovska said in an exclusive interview with Trend on the occasion of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council’s meeting in Baku..

She announced that at the upcoming Advisory Council meeting on the Southern Gas Corridor, North Macedonia will reaffirm its commitment to becoming a more competitive and stable part of the regional energy market while positioning itself as an active participant in shaping the region’s future energy supply.

“The country will outline concrete positions and initiatives aimed at improving energy connectivity, enhancing the security of natural gas supply, and supporting the green transition process. Discussions will focus on the possibility of securing long-term gas supply agreements with Azerbaijan through the TAP pipeline and alternative routes within the Southern Gas Corridor, as well as ensuring stable and competitive prices. Additionally, the strategic importance of the gas interconnector with Greece will be emphasized, as it will provide access to diverse gas sources, including LNG from Alexandroupolis and Azerbaijani gas from TAP. North Macedonia will reiterate its commitment to completing this project and seek support for its operational implementation,” said the minister.

