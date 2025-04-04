Azerbaijan-UK Parliamentary relations leader issues protest to UK’s All-Party Parliamentary group for Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4.​ Fariz Ismayilzade, head of the working group on Azerbaijan-United Kingdom interparliamentary relations, has sent a letter of protest to the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Armenia in the UK Parliament, Trend reports.

The letter firmly rejects the baseless accusations aimed at discrediting the trial of individuals responsible for war crimes, ethnic cleansing, and military aggression committed during Armenia’s 30-year occupation. Labeling these individuals as "prisoners of war" and calling for their release disregards the severity of their crimes, all of which are supported by substantial evidence.

During the occupation, Armenia forcibly displaced nearly one million Azerbaijanis and committed the Khojaly Genocide, as well as urbicide, culturcide, and ecocide. Azerbaijani cities and villages were destroyed, cultural and religious heritage desecrated, and severe environmental damage was inflicted. Armenia also planted landmines across the occupied territories, making Azerbaijan one of the most heavily mine-contaminated countries in the world. These mines continue to kill and injure civilians and delay both the return of displaced persons and the reconstruction efforts.

The letter also emphasizes the fate of nearly 4,000 missing Azerbaijanis, including women and children. Armenia refuses to provide information about the mass graves, which could help determine the whereabouts of these individuals. Additionally, Armenian leaders have long promoted ethnic hatred of Azerbaijanis. Former Armenian presidents publicly justified ethnic cleansing, endorsing the forced expulsion of Azerbaijanis and the Khojaly Genocide. Despite these crimes, no one in Armenia has been held accountable, and war criminals continue to be respected.

In contrast, Azerbaijan has been ensuring justice since restoring its territorial integrity. While Azerbaijan released over 200 Armenians as a humanitarian gesture, those responsible for war crimes are now facing trial in Baku. They are charged under Azerbaijani law with crimes including military aggression, war violations, enforced disappearances, torture, and terrorism. The judicial process is transparent, with legal representation ensured, and no complaints of mistreatment have been reported.

Criticizing this process refutes justice and implicitly supports ethnic cleansing and aggression. True peace can only be achieved through accountability, for there can be no lasting peace without justice.

The ongoing legal proceedings shed light on Armenian military aggression and occupation, as well as the accountability of the political and military figures involved. Concerns over this process have led to attempts to undermine the trial and interfere with judicial matters. However, rather than engaging in such efforts, constructive cooperation with the legal process would support justice and contribute to lasting regional stability. A sincere commitment to peace would be reflected in acknowledging responsibility and ensuring accountability for those involved in war crimes.

Such a judicial approach serves as an important example to the international community in preventing future conflicts and violations of international law. Turning a blind eye to these violations will not impede the pursuit of justice. True and fair accountability demands meaningful action, not merely rhetoric.

The letter further emphasizes that the aforementioned stances of certain Members of the UK Parliament are having an adverse effect on the peace process currently underway between the two states.

Azerbaijan appreciates the UK Government's balanced position regarding the former conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The UK has always supported Azerbaijan's territorial integrity in line with the norms and principles of international law. However, referring to the Garabagh Region of Azerbaijan as "Artsakh" by some members of the UK Parliament not only disrespects Azerbaijan's territorial integrity but also contradicts the UK Government's official position on the former conflict and constitutes a flagrant violation of international law.

As Azerbaijan strives to move past the 30-year-long bitter conflict and make progress towards normalization, it is crucial to support this process and encourage Armenia to take the final important steps as soon as possible, so the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan can finally be signed. This is the only pathway to peace and prosperity in the region.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel