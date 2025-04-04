Azerbaijani oil takes nosedive in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on April 3 decreased by $4.89 (6.23 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $73.49 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light went down by $4.81 (6.27 percent) to $71.81 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude increased by $5.4 (8.7 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $56.6 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, decreased by $4.9 (6.33 percent) in price from the previous rate ($72.49 per barrel).

The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.

