Shell sells interest in Colonial Enterprises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Shell Midstream Operating LLC, a subsidiary of Shell plc, has agreed to sell its 16.125% stake in Colonial Enterprises, Inc. to Colossus AcquireCo LLC, a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and its institutional partners, for $1.45 billion, Trend reports.

The transaction, subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The sale is part of Shell’s strategy to streamline its portfolio and focus on areas where it holds a competitive advantage, according to Andrew Smith, President of Shell Trading & Supply.

The deal is part of a broader agreement in which all co-owners of Colonial Enterprises will sell their stakes to Brookfield. Colonial owns Colonial Pipeline Company, which transports oil products from the U.S. Gulf Coast to the Atlantic Seaboard.

Shell Midstream Operating LLC is an indirect subsidiary of Shell Pipeline Company LP, the largest pipeline operator in the Gulf of America, managing an extensive network that transports 1.5 billion barrels of crude oil and refined products annually.