President of Singapore congratulates President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on Ramadan holiday

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. President of the Republic of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Her Excellency Ms. Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Excellencies,

My best wishes to you this Eid al-Fitr. As we usher in this festive season, may we take the opportunity to deepen the spirit of community and international fraternity.

I wish you and your loved ones a meaningful and blessed celebration.