IGB operator highlights its key priorities at upcoming Southern Gas Corridor meeting in Baku (Exclusive interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. The interconnector between Greece and Bulgaria continues to play a major role in the diversification and security of natural gas supply for Bulgaria and the wider region, Teodora Georgieva, Executive Officer of ICGB, the pipeline operator said in an exclusive interview with Trend on the occasion of the upcoming Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council’s meeting in Baku April 4.

“One of our key priorities at the upcoming Southern Gas Corridor meeting will be reinforcing the potential for additional gas volumes from Azerbaijan – not only for Bulgaria, but for the SEE region overall. As a strategic and reliable partner, Azerbaijan already supplies over 40% of Bulgaria’s gas consumption via IGB — a share that demonstrates both the importance of this route and the trust in its stability,” she said.

Georgieva noted that the company will also emphasize the significance of long-term cooperation within the framework of the Vertical Gas Corridor (VGC), of which ICGB is a key participant.

“The connection with TAP and the broader SGC infrastructure enables a strategic east-to-north flow, securing access not only for Bulgaria but also for Central and Eastern Europe, and potentially for Ukraine and Moldova through the Trans-Balkan pipeline,” the executive officer noted.

She went on to add that ICGB continues preparatory activities for expansion within the scope of the Vertical Gas Corridor initiative.

“We believe this is a strategic, visionary decision that will contribute to Europe’s energy security and independence. A technical design has been completed for the expansion of the Stara Zagora gas metering station, technical specifications are in place for the Komotini site, and permitting processes are being updated. Work is underway for the procurement documentation, ensuring that when there’s a green light, implementation can begin without delay. Another open issue remains the financing of the expansion, with the company’s preference being to secure grant-based funding to support the project. This is of extreme importance so that we’re able to maintain highly competitive model that’s attractive to network users,” noted Georgieva.

She added that importantly, no pipeline shutdowns for maintenance are planned for 2025. “The focus remains on ensuring the pipeline’s continuous operation at optimal capacity while reinforcing our operational resilience and preparedness.”

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn