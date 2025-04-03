Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan targets EU markets for construction materials exports

Economy Materials 3 April 2025 19:17 (UTC +04:00)
Evez Hasanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3.​ The Association of Azerbaijani Construction Manufacturers (ATİA) is currently working on the process of exporting construction materials to Europe, Shahana Sari, Secretary-General of ATİA, said at a press conference dedicated to the "ATİA Construction Week" on April 10 – Builders' Day, Trend reports.

"We are working on exporting through the Balkan Peninsula to Europe. Currently, this process is ongoing. We are in the initial stage of studying the standards of construction materials exported to Europe.

To successfully export products to Europe, it is crucial to determine whether the materials meet the necessary standards. Initial market research indicates that the European market holds potential, but thorough evaluations are underway regarding the high costs associated with distance, customs, transportation, and other logistical expenses.

The European market is one of our priority export destinations. Significant efforts are underway in this direction," Sari said.

