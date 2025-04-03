Azerbaijan targets EU markets for construction materials exports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3.​ The Association of Azerbaijani Construction Manufacturers (ATİA) is currently working on the process of exporting construction materials to Europe, Shahana Sari, Secretary-General of ATİA, said at a press conference dedicated to the "ATİA Construction Week" on April 10 – Builders' Day, Trend reports.

"We are working on exporting through the Balkan Peninsula to Europe. Currently, this process is ongoing. We are in the initial stage of studying the standards of construction materials exported to Europe.