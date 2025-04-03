Azerbaijan targets EU markets for construction materials exports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. The Association of
Azerbaijani Construction Manufacturers (ATİA) is currently working
on the process of exporting construction materials to Europe,
Shahana Sari, Secretary-General of ATİA, said at a press conference
dedicated to the "ATİA Construction Week" on April 10 – Builders'
Day, Trend
reports.
"We are working on exporting through the Balkan Peninsula to
Europe. Currently, this process is ongoing. We are in the initial
stage of studying the standards of construction materials exported
to Europe.
To successfully export products to Europe, it is crucial to
determine whether the materials meet the necessary standards.
Initial market research indicates that the European market holds
potential, but thorough evaluations are underway regarding the high
costs associated with distance, customs, transportation, and other
logistical expenses.
The European market is one of our priority export destinations.
Significant efforts are underway in this direction," Sari said.
