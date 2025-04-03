UK Export Finance partners with Serbia on infrastructure and energy projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. UK Export Finance (UKEF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Serbia, marking a significant step towards strengthening bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.

The agreement was signed by British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Serbia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Siniša Mali.

This MoU is the first official document between UKEF and the Government of Serbia, with both parties aiming to enhance collaboration on a variety of capital infrastructure and renewable energy projects in the future.

Duško Krsmanović, Country Head for UKEF in Central and Eastern Europe & the Balkans, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating that UKEF looks forward to working closely with Serbia in the coming years to support these key sectors.