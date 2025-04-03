Sino Road and Bridge Corporation eyes game-changing transport projects in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 3. Sino Road and Bridge Corporation has expressed interest in participating in projects aimed at developing railway, aviation, and road infrastructure in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The matter was discussed during a meeting between Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Transport, Jasurbek Choriyev, and a delegation led by Jimmy Chang, Executive Director of the corporation's foreign division.

During the talks, the parties exchanged views on potential cooperation and investment opportunities in the transport sector. Deputy Minister Choriyev proposed that Sino Road and Bridge Corporation take part in the modernization and management of railway stations in Tashkent, Samarkand, and Kokand under a public-private partnership model, as well as in other promising transport projects.

Following the meeting, Choriyev emphasized the importance of developing proposals that would be mutually beneficial for both sides.

Over recent years, Uzbekistan has actively worked to improve transport links with neighboring countries. Between 2016 and 2024, the number of flights between Uzbekistan and Central Asian states nearly doubled, while passenger traffic increased 2.1 times. Additionally, new international bus routes were introduced, and previous ones were restored, significantly expanding cross-border mobility.

Major infrastructure projects have also been implemented. In 2017, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan inaugurated the Turkmenabat–Farab railway and road bridges over the Amu Darya River. A year later, the Galaba–Amuzang railway line connecting Uzbekistan’s Surkhandarya region with Tajikistan’s Khatlon province was reopened, marking a historic milestone in regional cooperation. These efforts have led to a significant increase in cargo transportation between Uzbekistan and its neighbors, with Central Asia's share in Uzbekistan’s total freight volume reaching 28 percent in 2024.