Azerbaijani oil price edges downward

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on April 2 decreased by $0.33 (0.42 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $78.38 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light went down by $0.29 (0.38 percent) to $76.62 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude also decreased by $0.3 (0.48 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $62 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, decreased by $0,29 or 0,37 percent in price from the previous rate ($77.39 per barrel).