Azerbaijani, Romanian energy regulators seal memorandum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. The Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency (AERA) and the Romanian Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of energy regulation, a source in the agency told Trend.

The agreement was signed by Chairman of AERA’s Board Samir Akhundov, and President of ANRE George-Sergiu Niculescu.

The ceremony was attended by the Romanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vasile Soare, and representatives from both regulatory authorities.

The MoU aims to enhance cooperation between AERA and ANRE in energy regulation. Under the MoU, the two regulatory authorities will exchange information and best practices in various areas of energy regulation, covering electricity and renewable energy, natural gas, green hydrogen, energy infrastructure, as well as other matters.

