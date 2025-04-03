Azerbaijan’s construction market remains stable with no dramatic price changes - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3.​ A sharp rise in the prices of construction materials is not expected in Azerbaijan due to the surplus of locally produced materials, said Shahana Sari, Secretary-General of the Association of Azerbaijani Construction Manufacturers (ATİA), Trend reports.

In a press conference dedicated to the "ATİA Construction Week" on April 10 – Builders' Day, Sari further explained that a thorough analysis by experts is needed to provide detailed insights into potential price increases in the construction market.

Will be updated