Azerbaijani ambassador wins Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation's award (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's Ambassador-at-Large, Secretary-General of the National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO Seymur Fataliyev has been awarded by the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation for his services in strengthening the unity of the Turkic World and in preserving and promoting its rich cultural heritage, Trend reports via the commission's X publication.

"We express our sincere gratitude to the President of the Foundation, Honourable Aktoty Raimkulova, for this prestigious award. This recognition is a clear testament to the importance attached to the shared values of the Turkic World," the publication reads.

To note, Fataliyev was appointed as Ambassador-at-Large and Secretary General of the National Commission for UNESCO in August 2021. Prior to the appointment, by the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated June 25, 2014, No. 580, Fataliyev was awarded with the medal "For Distinction in Civil Service." By another decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated June 17, 2015, Fataliyev was awarded the rank of state counselor of the 2nd degree.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel