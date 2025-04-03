Kazakhstan, Russia join forces to advance metrology practices for future growth

Photo: Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 3. Zhanna Yesenbekova, Chair of the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology of Kazakhstan, met with Anton Shalaev, Head of the Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology of Russia, Trend reports.

The sides discussed the exchange of expertise, the professional development of specialists in standardization and metrology, and the potential for international cooperation between their countries.

Zhanna Yesenbekova emphasized that enhancing the standardization and metrology systems creates new opportunities to strengthen bilateral partnerships and improve the quality of goods and services in both nations. This, in turn, will foster trade growth and enhance the competitiveness of domestic producers.

The meeting resulted in the signing of the Joint Work Plan for 2025-2027, which outlines a number of initiatives to expand cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia in the field of standardization and metrology. The plan includes training programs, joint scientific and technical activities and the introduction of best practices in these critical areas.