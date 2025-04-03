U.S.-Azerbaijan talks on gas delivery to Europe advance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3.​ Azerbaijan and the US have assessed opportunities for gas supply to Europe and the execution of Green Energy interconnector projects, the Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

"In a meeting with Erik Jacobs, Senior Advisor at the US Department of State’s Bureau of Energy Resources, we emphasized the contributions of the Azerbaijan-US energy partnership in the implementation of energy security projects of regional and international significance," the post reads.

The bilateral ties between the United States and Azerbaijan in the economic domain have evolved predominantly within the framework of Caspian hydrocarbon assets and the logistics of their transit to Western consumer markets. US enterprises are strategically engaged in the exploration and extraction of Caspian hydrocarbons within the offshore Azerbaijani oilfields, while the US administration has been a staunch advocate for the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline, positioning it as the principal conduit for the transit of Caspian crude oil.

