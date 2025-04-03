Ammunition found in Davit Ishkhanyan’s hotel in Khankendi following anti-terror operation – TRIAL

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. During the ongoing trial at the Baku Military Court on April 3, defendant Davit Ishkhanyan responded to questions from state prosecutors, stating that following Azerbaijan’s restoration of sovereignty in October 2023, ammunition and communication devices were discovered in the "Park" hotel, which belonged to him, Trend reports.

Ishkhanyan claimed that the communication devices were hotel property, while the ammunition was placed by Armenian residents who had arrived from Aghdara a week prior.

The trial of Armenian citizens accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes—including waging an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war—as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, violent seizure of power, and other serious offenses, is ongoing.

