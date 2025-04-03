Tajikistan winds up EBRD's climate transition planning program

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 3. The Climate Transition Planning Program was completed in Tajikistan, implemented by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in collaboration with the National Bank of Tajikistan (NBT), Trend reports via the EBRD.

The program reached nearly 100 banking specialists, including a dedicated working group from the NBT, training them in climate risk management and sustainable financing practices.

The goal of the program was to help Tajikistan’s financial sector adapt to global climate challenges and support sustainable economic growth.

At the event marking the program’s completion, local financial institutions showcased their initiatives for integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles and outlined plans for further development of green financing.

The event was opened by the Chairman of National Bank of Tajikistan, Firdavs Tolibzoda, and Holger Wiefel, Head of Tajikistan for the EBRD. In their speeches, they emphasized the importance of sustainable financing and the need to strengthen climate risk management to ensure economic resilience.

“This program is not just an educational initiative, but a strategic tool to enhance the resilience of the financial sector. It helps financial institutions adapt to climate challenges, and the knowledge and strategies gained will serve as the foundation for future sustainable growth,” said Tolibzoda.

The EBRD highlighted its ongoing commitment to supporting sustainable development in Tajikistan through programs like GEFF II, which focuses on implementing green technologies and improving access to financing for women entrepreneurs. These efforts align with Tajikistan’s green economy development strategy and international climate goals.