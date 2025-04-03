Baku dismisses French minister’s remarks on Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. We firmly reject the allegations made by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot during his speech at the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly on 2 April 2025, regarding the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process and the trial of persons of Armenian origin, said Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada, Trend reports.

"Questioning the legitimate demand to amend the Armenian constitution, which contains claims to Azerbaijani territories, that have been discussed for the past two and a half years, while presenting it as a new precondition, is unacceptable. If France, as it claims, indeed supports the early signing of a peace agreement, then it should encourage Armenia to take appropriate steps.

Regarding the calls for the release of individuals of Armenian origin accused or convicted of war crimes, ethnic cleansing, military aggression, torture, and other serious offenses, we emphasize that it is Azerbaijan’s right to investigate and prosecute such crimes. It was reaffirmed in the Opinion of the UN Human Rights Council Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, published on 13 March 2025, also proving that the smear campaign against the trial is unfounded.

In general, it would be more appropriate for the French side, which is attempting to interfere in judicial proceedings in other countries, first and foremost investigate facts such as political persecution in France and the killing of protesters in various rallies, torture of the local population in overseas territories as a result of France’s neocolonial policy, and the spread of bribery and corruption in the French Parliament. As an example, in the same session, in response to a question from a member of parliament about the inadmissibility of interfering in other countries regarding the rule of law when the judicial system in France is used as a means of pressure against political opponents, the French minister’s response that he can’t comment the decision of a French court is also an indication of the double standards of the French side.

We demand France to cease its steps that do not serve peace and undermine stability in the region," the statement reads.