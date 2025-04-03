With the support of Kapital Bank, the national championship of “What? Where? When?” game has concluded

Within the framework of the “Educational Games Platform” project, the national championship of “What? Where? When?” was held among school students. The championship consisted of two stages, with the selection round conducted online.

In the final stage, 39 teams from schools in Baku, Sumgayit, Ujar, Quba, Lankaran, Astara, Saatli, Ismayilli, Goranboy, Sheki, Shirvan, Ganja, Balakan, Aghdam, and Jabrayil participated.

The finalists’ knowledge was tested with 36 questions over three rounds. Based on the results of the final game, among 6th–9th grade students, the “Golden Humanitar” team from the Baku Humanitarian Subjects-Oriented School-Lyceum took third place.

The “Second RT team” from Alekseyevka Village Secondary School in Quba came in second. The “Birlik” team from Alisoltanlı Village Secondary School in Saatli claimed first place in the intellectual competition.

Among 10th–11th grade students, third place went to the “Dahilər” team from the Sumgayit Natural Sciences-Oriented Gymnasium. The “Moonlight” team from Shirvan City School No. 1 took second place, while the “Zəkalar Sr” team from Baku City Lyceum No. 287, named “Zəkalar,” was awarded first place.

The winning teams received cups, medals, diplomas, and gifts.

It should be noted that the “What? Where? When?” game—an intellectual platform for schoolchildren—has been implemented since 2020 as part of the “Educational Games Platform” project, organized by the Ministry of Science and Education with the support of Kapital Bank.

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 118 branches and 53 departments all over the country. For more detailed information about the bank’s products and services, please refer to https://kapitalbank.az website, 196 Call Centre or the bank’s various social network pages. To apply for a consumer loan visit https://kbl.az/prgtk, for a Birbank installment card visit https://kbl.az/prcrc.