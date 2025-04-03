Azerbaijan to host annual construction week with key industry agreements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3.​ The Association of Azerbaijani Construction Manufacturers (ATİA) is set to host its annual "Construction Week" in the country once again, said Shahana Sari, Secretary-General of the Association of ATİA, Trend reports.

In a press conference dedicated to the "ATİA Construction Week" on April 10 – Builders' Day, Sari shared that, as in previous years, this year’s "Construction Week" will involve a series of organized activities.

A memorandum of long-term strategic cooperation will be signed with the Union of Architects of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Industrial Safety Association. Additionally, ATİA will be accepted as a member of the European Engineering Society.

Furthermore, as part of "Construction Week," the presentation of the INOVEX fire- and moisture-resistant facade panels, which are being produced for the first time in Azerbaijan by Matanat A Group of Companies, is scheduled.

INOVEX facade panels are a unique product manufactured based on innovative green construction technology. Compared to materials like brick, stone, and masonry blocks, they allow for faster project execution and offer architects and designers an easy way to implement individual renovation solutions in line with global trends. Produced using green building technology, INOVEX is easy to use and environmentally friendly.

The association regularly shares updates on global construction sector innovations and the latest developments from member companies, which helps entrepreneurs quickly become informed and integrate global practices into Azerbaijan's market.

Founded in 2017, the primary goal of the association is to support the production of construction materials in the country and promote the economic and social development initiatives carried out by the government in the construction materials industry.

April 10 is annually celebrated as "Builders' Day."

