Politics Materials 3 April 2025 20:37 (UTC +04:00)
Sadyr Zhaparov congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Ramadan holiday
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

On behalf of the people of the Kyrgyz Republic and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the holy Ramadan holiday.

May the Almighty Allah accept all our good deeds performed during this sacred month, and may this blessed holiday bring us greater peace and happiness. Embodying the highest values and guiding humanity toward compassion and mercy, may this celebration bring joy and tranquility to every home and grant peace and prosperity to our brotherly nations.

Your Excellency, once again, I wish you robust health and success, and the people of Azerbaijan continued progress and tranquility," the letter reads.

