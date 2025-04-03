Azerbaijan, EBRD forge ahead with ambitious green energy goals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3.​ Azerbaijan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have discussed a broad spectrum of cooperation opportunities in the field of green energy, Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, wrote on X, Trend reports.

“As part of the Advisory Council, we held a productive meeting in Baku with Harry Boyd-Carpenter, Managing Director of the Sustainable Infrastructure Group at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. Our discussions focused on key priorities of our energy agenda and the broad spectrum of cooperation opportunities in the field of green energy," the publication reads.