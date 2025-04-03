Azerbaijan, Montenegro explore new avenues for green energy partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3.​ Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Periša Kastratović, the State Secretary of Montenegro’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on April 3, 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The officials discussed the current state of Azerbaijani-Montenegro relations, explored prospects for further collaboration at both bilateral and multilateral levels, and exchanged views on the broader regional and international landscape.

In the course of the meeting, the current state of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Montenegro was discussed, as well as the prospects for bilateral and multilateral relations. The talks also focused on the regional and international situation, with particular attention given to enhancing ties in various sectors, including economics, trade, energy security, tourism, and humanitarian initiatives.

Bayramov emphasized the importance of expanding green energy cooperation between the two nations, highlighting the significant potential in this area. He also briefed his counterpart on the post-conflict situation in the region, ongoing large-scale restoration efforts in the liberated territories, and the country’s efforts to combat landmine threats, which continue to pose risks to the lives and health of citizens.

In addition, the current state of the normalization and peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia was discussed. It was noted that as a result of bilateral negotiations initiated by Azerbaijan, a peace treaty text had been agreed upon, but key obstacles remain, particularly due to territorial claims in Armenia's constitution that challenge Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

The meeting also touched upon other mutually interesting issues, and later the two countries' Foreign Ministries held political consultations, led by Deputy Minister Elnur Mammadov from Azerbaijan and State Secretary Periša Kastratović from Montenegro.

