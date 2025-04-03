TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 3. Uzbekistan's Qanot Sharq resumes direct flights to Prague, Trend reports via the airline.

The flights will be conducted starting from May 15.

​Qanot Sharq Airlines initially planned to launch direct flights from Tashkent to Prague on April 18, 2024, with twice-weekly services. However, the start date was postponed to May 30, 2024, and the frequency was reduced to once a week. The airline operated these flights until October 24, 2024.

The suspension of flights was due to operational reasons, including maintenance requirements for their Airbus A320 aircraft.

Qanot Sharq continues to expand its international flight network. The airline first launched commercial operations in 1998 and has since been developing routes to key destinations across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.