First Lady of Kyrgyzstan congratulates First VP Mehriban Aliyeva on occasion of Novruz holiday

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. First Lady of the Kyrgyz Republic Aigul Zhaparova has congratulated First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, Trend reports.

"Dear Mehriban khanum,

I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, a symbol of nature’s renewal.

Historically celebrating unity, harmony, and mutual understanding, Novruz marks the beginning of a new year with pure thoughts and noble aspirations.

May the Novruz holiday bring the start of new opportunities filled with bright moments and heartfelt gatherings.

Dear Mehriban khanum, I wish you good health, a long life, and happiness, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity," the letter reads.