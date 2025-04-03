Tajikistan, EU on threshold of major cooperation agreement

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 3.​ The agreement on expanded partnership and cooperation between Tajikistan and the European Union (EU) has reached its final stages of negotiation, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Tajikistan.

According to the service, the announcement was made during a meeting between President Emomali Rahmon and the President of the European Council, António Costa, on the sidelines of the EU-Central Asia Summit in Samarkand.

During the meeting, key areas of cooperation between Tajikistan and the EU were discussed. Special emphasis was placed on expanding partnerships in the fields of healthcare, social protection, and education, as well as increasing grant programs and supporting vocational education.

A notable example of a stable bilateral partnership was the collaboration on energy sector reforms and the reconstruction and construction of hydroelectric facilities.

The importance of continued collaboration within the framework of the Border Management Programme in Central Asia and Afghanistan (BOMCA) and the Central Asia Drug Action Programme (CADAP) was also highlighted.

Moreover, climate change issues, including the increase in environmental disasters and their catastrophic consequences, were discussed, with a focus on implementing Tajikistan’s global initiatives to address these challenges.

António Costa also noted the significance of resolving border issues between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan and congratulated President Rahmon and the people of Tajikistan on this historic achievement.

