Azerbaijan holds meeting with US-based GE Healthcare (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3.​ The Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan hosted a meeting with the delegation of the American GE Healthcare company, headed by Elena Legezina, President and CEO of GE Healthcare in Russia and CIS countries, Trend reports.

Welcoming the guests, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Health Teymur Musayev noted that GE Healthcare is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of medical equipment and technologies.

"The company’s extensive experience in providing leading hospitals worldwide with high-quality diagnostic imaging equipment and IT solutions, such as MRI and ultrasound machines, enables specialists to obtain accurate information for differential diagnosis. At the same time, GE Healthcare technologies help improve the efficiency of doctors and healthcare facilities in selecting precise treatment methods for various diseases," he said.

In conclusion, Minister Musayev expressed confidence in the continued development of bilateral cooperation.

Expressing gratitude to the hosts for the warm welcome, Elena Legezina emphasized that such meetings are extremely important for the exchange of experience and knowledge. She expressed the company’s interest in further developing cooperation with Azerbaijan. It was highlighted that, in addition to its vast experience in medical imaging and information technologies, GE Healthcare actively invests in scientific research and development, collaborating with leading medical institutions and healthcare experts. Furthermore, to help specialists acquire skills in using modern medical equipment in daily practice, GE Healthcare has opened training centers in Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan under the GE Healthcare Academy initiative.

In the course of the meeting, the sides discussed potential areas for mutual collaboration across various sectors.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel