Head of working group sent letter of protest to parliamentary group on Armenia of UK Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Head of the Working Group on the Azerbaijan-United Kingdom Inter-Parliamentary Relations Fariz Ismailzade has sent a letter of protest to the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Armenia in the Parliament of the United Kingdom, Trend reports.

The letter states the firm rejection of the baseless accusations aimed at discrediting the trial of the individuals responsible for war crimes, ethnic cleansing and military aggression committed during Armenia’s 30-year occupation. Labelling these individuals as ‘prisoners of war’ and calling for their release disregards the severity of their crimes, the commitment of which is supported by substantial evidence.

During the occupation, Armenia forcibly displaced around one million Azerbaijanis and committed Khojali Genocide as well as urbicide, culturcide and ecocide. Azerbaijani cities and villages were destroyed, cultural and religious heritage was desecrated and severe environmental damage was done. Armenia also planted landmines across the occupied territories, making Azerbaijan one of the most heavily mine-contaminated countries in the world. Those mines continue killing and injuring civilians and delaying the return of the displaced persons and the reconstruction efforts alike.

It is emphasised in the letter that the fate of nearly 4,000 missing Azerbaijanis, including women and children is another dreadful consequence. Armenia refuses to provide information on the mass graves whereas such information could help determine their whereabouts. Additionally, Armenian leaders have long promoted ethnic hatred of the Azerbaijanis. The former Armenian presidents publicly justified ethnic cleansing, with statements endorsing the forced expulsion of Azerbaijanis and the Khojali Genocide. Despite these crimes, no one in Armenia has been held accountable and war criminals continue to be respected.

In contrast, Azerbaijan has been ensuring justice since having restored her territorial integrity. While Azerbaijan did release over 200 Armenians as a humanitarian gesture, those responsible for war crimes are now facing trial in Baku. They are charged under Azerbaijani law for crimes including military aggression, war violations, enforced disappearances, torture, terrorism, etc. The judicial process is transparent, with legal representation ensured, and no complaints of mistreatment have been reported.