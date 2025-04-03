President of Kyrgyzstan sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Novruz holiday, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

On behalf of myself and the people of Kyrgyzstan, I wholeheartedly congratulate you on the occasion of the Novruz holiday.

Since ancient times, Novruz has symbolized unity, peace, prosperity, and progress.

I am confident that the friendship and brotherly ties between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan will continue to strengthen for the well-being of our peoples and countries.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I wish you and your family good health and happiness, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan everlasting peace and progress," the letter reads.