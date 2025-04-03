Kyrgyzstan discusses path to improved sovereign credit rating with Fitch Ratings

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 3. Bakyt Sydykov, the Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, held discussions with analysts from Fitch Ratings international credit rating agency regarding the assignment of a sovereign credit rating to Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz ministry.

During the meeting, key socio-economic indicators, reforms, and strategic priorities of Kyrgyzstan’s economic policy were discussed. Special focus was placed on reforms aimed at attracting investment, modernizing infrastructure, and improving the business climate, including digital tools in government, industrial development, tax incentives, and legal protections for investors.

Sydykov highlighted the government’s efforts to ensure macroeconomic stability, social protection, and a competitive environment, which help create favorable conditions for business, expand exports, and strengthen the financial system.

He emphasized that cooperation with Fitch Ratings will boost Kyrgyzstan’s international image and investment attractiveness. Fitch analysts also met with various ministries to discuss macroeconomic indicators, structural reforms, and key sectors like energy and subsoil use.

On September 10, 2024, the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan signed an agreement with Fitch Ratings to assign the country its sovereign credit rating.