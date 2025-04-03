EBRD explores game-changing financing boost for Kyrgyzstan’s dev't

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 3. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is considering the possibility of increasing the volume of financing in Kyrgyzstan, said the President of EBRD Odile Renaud-Basso at a meeting with the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov in Samarkand, Trend reports.

“Last year, the funds invested in the real sector of the country's economy amounted to $52 million. Now we are considering the possibility of increasing the amount of funding. For 2024, 11 projects have already been signed, among which the most significant ones are in the field of energy and irrigation,” the EBRD president said.

In addition, Odile Renaud-Basso announced the launch of a project to increase access to clean drinking water. Financing has been provided for 25 communities, and the total investment in this initiative will amount to $100 million.

Moreover, it is expected that the EBRD will support the reconstruction of the Kara-Balta-Chaldybar highway, which will provide access to the Trans-Caspian international route.

The EBRD President emphasized that the bank remains one of the largest investors in Kyrgyzstan. She noted that since the beginning of cooperation, the total volume of investments in the Republic has reached about $1 billion.