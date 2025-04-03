Turkmenistan, Moldova to enhance partnership in trade and logistics

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 3. Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Toily Ataev, met with the President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Moldova, Sergey Harea, and Vice President Mihai Bilba, Trend reports, citing the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Ukraine.

The two sides discussed expanding partnership between the business communities of both countries.

Both parties noted the significant potential for increasing trade turnover between the two nations. Turkmenistan exports mineral fertilizers, oil, and textiles to Moldova, while Moldova supplies pharmaceuticals, food products, and chemicals to Turkmenistan.

Harea underscored the nation’s strategic imperative to amplify trade throughput with Turkmenistan.

A special focus was placed on transport logistics. Ataev highlighted the strategic importance of Turkmenistan as a developing international logistics hub, underscoring the significance of the seaport in Turkmenbashi and the development of new transit corridors. One of the promising projects mentioned was the Caspian Sea – Black Sea route, which connects Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Romania.

The participants expressed their readiness to further intensify cooperation in business and investment.

At the end of the meeting, the Turkmen side invited Moldovan partners to participate in upcoming events in Turkmenistan, including the National Carpet Exhibition scheduled for May in Ashgabat.

