Azerbaijan's COP29 successes take center stage at Petersberg Climate Dialogue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3.​ European Union (EU) Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra highlighted the importance of the historic outcomes achieved at COP29, chaired by Azerbaijan, during the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Germany on March 26, 2025, Trend reports.

During a joint press conference with Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and the President-designate of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conference of the Parties (COP) 30, André Corrêa, Hoekstra underscored the importance of the accomplishments made under Azerbaijan's leadership at COP29.

Hoekstra highlighted a historic decision made during COP29 to triple the $100 billion climate finance target, marking the start of a new era in climate finance.

The Commissioner also reaffirmed the commitment to fully implement the Paris Agreement and to build on the successes of COP28 and COP29 at the upcoming COP30, which will be held in Belem, Brazil.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel