Uzbekistan, EBRD explore new investment potential in recent talks

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 3. Uzbekistan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) discussed assessing the progress of ongoing agreements and accelerating new investment projects, Trend reports.

Еhe news follows a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, with a delegation from the EBRD, led by President Odile Renaud-Basso.

The Uzbek delegation also included Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Jamshid Kuchkarov, as well as senior officials from various ministries and agencies.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with Uzbekistan’s status as the EBRD’s largest regional partner over the past five years. During this period, the Bank has invested 4.5 billion euros, with 70 percent directed toward private sector development.

The strategic priorities outlined in the EBRD’s Strategy for 2024-2029 align with Uzbekistan’s Strategy 2030, facilitating deeper collaboration in key sectors through non-sovereign financing. In this context, discussions focused on private sector support, including initiatives for women’s and youth entrepreneurship, banking sector development, education, healthcare, and water supply system modernization through public-private partnerships.

EBRD representatives expressed their readiness to expand investment volumes, particularly in green economy projects and direct corporate sector investments.

Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation, increasing joint projects, and exploring new avenues for collaboration.

Since the start of its operations in Uzbekistan, the EBRD has approved financing for 173 projects across multiple sectors, totaling over 5.4 billion euros. Of these, 20 projects worth 1.9 billion euros have been successfully implemented, while 14 projects valued at 3.5 billion euros are currently in progress. Additionally, pre-project documentation for 29 initiatives, amounting to 3.6 billion euros, is nearing completion.