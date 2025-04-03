Azerbaijani FM portrays obstacles behind peace agreement signing (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro Perisa Kastratovic today, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The meeting discussed the current status and prospects of Azerbaijan-Montenegro cooperation, opportunities for developing relations at bilateral and multilateral levels, as well as regional and international issues.

In terms of developing cooperation between the two countries and utilizing existing potential in this direction, the importance of mutual visits and contacts, including the use of the political consultations mechanism, and interparliamentary relations was emphasized.

It was highlighted that there is a favorable environment for further developing cooperation, particularly in the areas of economy, trade, energy security, tourism, and humanitarian sectors. In this context, the importance of expanding green energy partnerships was also discussed.

Bayramov also informed the counterpart about the current situation and realities in the region in the post-conflict period, large-scale restoration and reconstruction works in the liberated territories, and the ongoing efforts to combat the mine threat, which endangers the lives and health of citizens on a near-daily basis. He was also briefed on the current state of the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization and peace process.

It was emphasized that as a result of the bilateral negotiations initiated by Azerbaijan, the text of the peace treaty had been agreed upon, but there are still major obstacles, particularly with Armenia's constitutional claims against Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

On the same day, political consultations were held between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Montenegro. The consultations were led by Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov and Perisa Kastratovic.

