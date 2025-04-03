Tajikistan showcases innovative sustainable energy solutions with EBRD support

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 3. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has launched two demonstration sites in the city of Tajikistan's Bokhtar, featuring innovative solutions in sustainable energy and agriculture, Trend reports via the bank.

These projects are part of the Green Economy Financing Facility (GEFF II) program in Tajikistan, supported by South Korea, Austria, and the Green Climate Fund.

The GEFF II program is being implemented through local financial partners, including Arvand Bank, ICB Tajikistan, IMON international microcredit deposit organization (MDO), and Humo MDO. The initiative also emphasizes gender inclusion, providing greater opportunities for women entrepreneurs and business owners to access funding for sustainable and energy-efficient solutions.

One of the projects involves a hybrid solar photovoltaic system installed at the Humo MDO branch, which reduces electricity costs and enhances energy efficiency, particularly in rural areas.

Another project, located at the Tanzila farm – a borrower of Arvand Bank – serves as the first demonstration site for high-tech, eco-friendly solutions in agriculture. The farm includes greenhouses with drip irrigation, solar panels, biogas systems, and vertical farming technologies, all designed to increase crop yields and reduce environmental impact.

These projects are part of a broader EBRD initiative aimed at promoting green technologies in Tajikistan and supporting sustainable development in the country.