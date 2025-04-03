Baku welcomes global leaders for Southern Gas Corridor and green energy talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. On April 4, Baku will host the 11th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 3rd Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council, Trend reports.

The event will be attended by representatives from 24 countries, including Azerbaijan and the European Union, 7 international financial institutions, and 42 energy companies. Ministers, deputy ministers, and other high-level officials will participate.

The program includes an opening session followed by a Ministerial Session, as well as plenary discussions on the Southern Gas Corridor's progress and future steps, as well as Green Energy Projects and Green Energy Corridors. Additionally, the 2nd Ministerial Meeting on the Green Electricity Transmission and Trade Project between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia, and Bulgaria will take place, alongside an informal steering committee meeting on the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor and an EU-Azerbaijan roundtable on offshore wind power development.

Documents related to green energy are expected to be signed during the event. At the conclusion, a press conference will be held to discuss the outcomes of both the 11th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 3rd Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council.

The Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council has been held regularly since February 2015.