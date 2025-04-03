ADB to support Myanmar with urgent relief grant after earthquake

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is preparing a $3 million grant to support those affected by the 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar, Trend reports.

The funding will be used to address urgent humanitarian needs, including food distribution, drinking water, medical supplies, and shelter assistance.

ADB Director General for Southeast Asia Winfried Wicklein stated that the bank is committed to assisting Myanmar in the aftermath of the disaster. “We are deeply concerned by the impact of the earthquake on the people of Myanmar and are immediately preparing a $3 million grant to support emergency relief efforts,” he said.

The grant will be provided through the Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund, which delivers fast-tracked assistance to developing member countries following major natural disasters. ADB is also considering additional support through the Asian Development Fund 14’s community development resources.