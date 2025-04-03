Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan hash out matters on bilateral agenda

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 3. The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov have discussed relevant bilateral agenda matters during a meeting on the sidelines of the Samarkand Summit, Trend reports via the Uzbek presidential administration.

The leaders of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan conveyed notable satisfaction with the fruitful trilateral meeting of the heads of state, including President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, conducted on March 31 in Khujand, Tajikistan, during which a historic treaty regarding the demarcation of state borders was signed.

The complexities surrounding the pragmatic execution of high-level accords were deliberated, with a particular focus on strategies to expedite the realization of pivotal collaborative initiatives across sectors such as industrial development, transportation logistics, energy solutions, and infrastructural enhancements.



The executive leadership underscored the imperative to sustain dynamic interregional engagements and cultural-humanitarian interactions.



A discourse transpired regarding the timeline of forthcoming engagements and additional pertinent matters concerning regional collaboration.

