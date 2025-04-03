Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan commend cooperation development dynamics

Kazakhstan Materials 3 April 2025 20:29 (UTC +04:00)
Madina Usmanova
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 3. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the EU-Central Asia summit, Trend reports via the Kazakh presidential administration.

The heads of state outlined the high dynamics of cooperation development between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, as well as emphasized the productivity of the recent informal meeting in Almaty.

Tokayev emphasized the critical significance of the summit.

He articulated a strong assurance that this initiative will facilitate the enhancement of discourse between the regional entities and the European Union.

Furthermore, the heads of state affirmed their preparedness to amplify synergistic collaborations.

