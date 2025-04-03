Azerbaijani Army celebrates anniversary of historic April battles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. A number of events on the occasion of the 9th anniversary of the victory in the April battles in 2016 were held in types of troops, army corps, and formations, as well as in special educational institutions of the Azerbaijan Army, according to the annual action plan approved by the Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry.

Servicemen, participants of the April battles, members of martyrs’ families, and public representatives visited the Alley of Martyrs, laid flowers at the graves of the martyrs, and paid tribute to their blessed memory.

At the events, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was honored with a minute of silence, and the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was performed.

The speakers at the event spoke about the reasons for the battles that began as a result of the provocations of the Armenian armed forces on the night of April 1-2, 2016, and about the historical significance of the successful counter-offensive operation of the Azerbaijan Army.

It was emphasized that the victory won in the April battles, inscribed in golden letters in the history of Azerbaijan's statehood, was the beginning of the Azerbaijan Army’s victories in the Gunnut operation, the Tovuz battles, and the Second Karabakh War, including the anti-terror operation led by the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

In the artistic part of the event, documentaries were shown, poems were recited, patriotic music and literary-artistic composition were performed, and the battle participants shared their memories.

Servicemen also visited the families of the martyrs, enquired about their care and wishes, and paid tribute to the memory of comrades-in-arms who became martyrs.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel