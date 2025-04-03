Kazakhstan, EU debate multilateral co-op amid growing trade turnover

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 3. The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who arrived in Samarkand to participate in the "Central Asia – European Union" summit, held a meeting with the President of the European Council, António Costa, Trend reports.



The meeting focused on discussing the prospects for further strengthening multifaceted cooperation in various sectors of the economy.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Antonio Costa emphasized the importance of dynamic development of the partnership between Kazakhstan and the EU, based on mutual trust, strategic interests, and long-term perspectives.



The European Union is Kazakhstan's largest trading partner and foreign investor, accounting for more than 40 percent of the total volume of foreign direct investments. In 2024, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the EU member states reached around $50 billion, which is 80 percent of the total EU trade volume with Central Asian countries.