President of Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 3 April 2025 20:41 (UTC +04:00)

Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman Al-Burhan, President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan, has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency.

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Sudan, I am greatly pleased to extend my congratulations to you on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday and convey my best wishes.

I pray to the Almighty Allah to grant you robust health and abundance.

I hope that this holiday brings prosperity, peace, and tranquility to our brotherly countries and all Muslim nations.

Ramadan Mubarak!

Please, accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.

