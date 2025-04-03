Uzbekistan to partner with EU under fresh deliverables

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 3. Uzbekistan and the EU are preparing to sign the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA), Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev with President of the European Council António Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the Central Asia-EU Summit.

During the meeting, the leaders thoroughly discussed the further development and deepening of multifaceted Uzbek-European cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, economy, and investment.

With particular satisfaction, they highlighted the active contacts and productive exchanges at various levels, as well as the effective work within institutional mechanisms for practical cooperation.

EU institutional leaders highly praised and expressed firm support for Uzbekistan’s economic reform program aimed at building a New Uzbekistan, as well as policies for strengthening good neighborliness, trust, and partnership in Central Asia.

During the talks, the main focus was on advancing joint programs and projects in innovation, green energy, the mining industry, agriculture, transport, logistics, digitalization, and other areas.

The importance of continuing active exchanges in tourism, culture, science, education, and healthcare was also emphasized.

Discussions also covered the agenda of the upcoming first summit at the highest level in the Central Asia – European Union format and the prospects for strengthening the connectivity between the two regions under the European Global Gateway strategy. Additionally, there was an exchange of views on current issues in international and regional politics.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and EU countries has been growing dynamically. The portfolio of investment projects with leading European companies exceeds 30 billion euros. Uzbekistan is a major beneficiary of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and the European Investment Bank is opening a regional office in Tashkent.

